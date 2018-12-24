Woman accused of stealing Elf on the Shelf, other items

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham woman is accused of attempting to shoplift from Gifts Four All Seasons and assaulting the owner of the store.

Megan Elizabeth Webb, 28, of Airport Road allegedly hid phone stands, perfume, a keychain, koozies, necklaces, a bag, a sock, an Elf on the Shelf and charms from the Gifts for All Seasons in Rockingham without having purchased the items, according to warrants for her arrest.

The warrants allege that Webb was yelling, cursing and pushed the owner of the store during an altercation when she was apparently caught attempting to steal the items listed above. She was also in possession of nine pills: one amphetamine and one dextroamphetamine which are included in Schedule II of the North Carolina Controlled Substances Act and seven clonazepam and Xanax bars which are included in Schedule IV of the NCCSA, according to the warrants.

Webb is charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver ad Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver ad Schedule IV controlled substance, as well as one misdemeanor count each of concealment of merchandise in a mercantile establishment, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Webb has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]