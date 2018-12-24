Support group to meet; workshop to address human trafficking

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Department of Social Services will hold events in the new year that will provide support and information for foster parents and those interested in protecting themselves and others from human trafficking.

The Foster Parent Support Group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, at DSS, located at 125 Caroline St. in Rockingham. Resources and refreshments will be provided free. Contact Suzanne Maness at 910-627-1769, toll free 877-211-5995 or by email at [email protected] for more information.

Then, from noon to 2 p.m. on Jan. 24, Judith Paparozzi, an adjunct professor at UNC-Pembroke, will lead a workshop titled Human Trafficking and the Impact of Social Media at the First United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall located at 410 E. Washington St. in Rockingham. Resources and lunch will be provided free. Contact Suzanne Maness at 910-627-1769, toll free 877-211-5995 or by email at [email protected] for more information.

Deadline to register is Jan. 21. Space is limited to 40 attendees.

The objectives of the workshop will be: define and give examples of the types of human trafficking in the Unites States and around the world; learn about the prevalence of human trafficking in our own state and counties; explore the dangers of human trafficking to our youth in the United State and in North Carolina; describe the impact of social media, especially cell phone apps, on the growth of human trafficking over the past decade; and explain how to keep children safe from trafficking while on their cell phones, video games, and computers.