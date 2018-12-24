No toys left behind

Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal The Rockingham Playaz Elite Motorcycle Club brought hundreds of toys to Freedom Ministries Church Sunday afternoon for their annual toy giveaway. Kids of all ages were able to choose between a variety of toys and games to take home with them for Chirstmas. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal The Rockingham Playaz Elite Motorcycle Club brought hundreds of toys to Freedom Ministries Church Sunday afternoon for their annual toy giveaway. Kids of all ages were able to choose between a variety of toys and games to take home with them for Chirstmas. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Steven Polson and his son Brannox browsed the toys to see which one caught Brannox's attention. Brannox chose a stuffed bear whole his grandma looked around for toys for her grandchildren. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Steven Polson and his son Brannox browsed the toys to see which one caught Brannox's attention. Brannox chose a stuffed bear whole his grandma looked around for toys for her grandchildren.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — One by one, parents and their children glanced over the selection of toys provided by the Rockingham Playaz Elite Motorcycle Club for the annual toy giveaway Sunday afternoon.

Partnering with Toys for Tots, the club had several toys for kids to choose from including board games, trucks, dolls and an assortment of stocking stuffers. The club also gave away three bicycles.

“Everything is gone,” exclaimed Road Captain William Sturdivant as he noticed the emptied tables and boxes.

Sturdivant said the toy drive meant a lot to him and that he’s blessed to be in a position where he’s able to give back to the community which is something he’s learned from his mother Vancine Sturdivant, Anson County Commissioner.

“I came as an ambassador of Chirst,” said Vancine. “I told the Lord that if I ever get anything, I would give back. We’re here to bless.”

The goal was to leave no toy behind going into 2019 and the group accomplished what they set to do. After each child went through the line once, they were able to swarm the tables again, grabbing all they could stuff into their garbage bags.

Five-year-old Kamaya Jones said her favorite toy in her bag was her board game “Don’t Spill the Beans.” She was able to snag a Mr. Potato Head, a baby doll set, a makeup set and a princess tea set.

“I got all the toys,” she said, smiling.

Kamaya’s brother, Calvin, was also able to pick up a few toys himself including a truck, a karaoke board game and some play-doh.

Their aunt, Shantika McDonald, said she was appreciative of what the club was doing for the community and was happy for the opportunity to bring her two children and her nieces and nephews.

“This means a lot to me,” she said. “It’s a very special thing they’re doing for the community because like they said, there might be those who might not be able to get all that they want.”

By 4 p.m., the tables and boxes that were once filled with toys were cleared out and children slung their garbage bags over their shoulders to load up their parent’s car with their toy-filled bags.

Mayor Antonio Blue was also thankful to the club for coming into the community and helping the kids.

“We’re grateful that you thought enough for the kids who are unfortunate and those who are fortunate,” Blue told the group. “There’s no reason for people today to be without.”

Bikers’ toy drive brings out community

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

