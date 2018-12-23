Church play explains the symbols of Christmas

Director Towanda Smith Hammonds explains the meaning behind several Christmas decorations as the children sit around her and listen. The story was part of a play titled “The 12 Symbols of Christmas.” Director Towanda Smith Hammonds explains the meaning behind several Christmas decorations as the children sit around her and listen. The story was part of a play titled “The 12 Symbols of Christmas.”

ROCKINGHAM — Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church was filled with praise and thanks Sunday morning as the congregation celebrated its Christmas message titled “We Declare and Decree: Redeemed in 2018.”

During the service, children performed a play titled “The 12 Symbols of Christmas” — a story of a family getting ready to start their Christmas decorating and going over the meaning of each item.

Director Towanda Smith Hammonds said she’s seen the play elsewhere but felt that her performers provided a new take.

“It can be the same play, but the personalities bring a different twist,” she said. “I’m overjoyed with the kids’ participation and how they carried out the vision … I’m speechless.”

Throughout the play, as the family talked about each decoration, they would place it on or around the tree. The evergreen tree symbolized everlasting life with Jesus Christ. The ornaments symbolized blessings and the lights and candles symbolized people being a single light in a world of darkness.

The candycanes took multiple meanings — if upside down it looked like the letter “J” for Jesus and if it’s upright it looks like the Shepherd’s crook. The star symbolized the shining hope for mankind, the angel symbolized the messenger who told the people of Jesus’ birth and the holly symbolized the crown of thorns that were placed on Jesus’ head as he was being crucified.

The wreath symbolized Jesus’ love because there is no beginning and end, the presents represent the wise men who came to visit Jesus as a young child and gave him presents, the bows and ribbons symbolize how Jesus ties Christians together in His love and the ribbons bind us together, and the cookies symbolize how God creates each of us and makes everyone special and unique.

Pastor Vivian Kellock said she’s proud of the work Hammonds put into the play. Hammonds said she’ll soon be working on programming something for Black History Month.

“She’s so creative,” said Kellock, smiling. “She loves the Lord and we’re able to share that.”

Hammonds said the play couldn’t be done by herself and thanks the church for their continued support.

“We do this as a church family,” said Kellock. “We get the credit and God gets the glory.”

Members clapped and cheered as the children took a bow. Member Sheila Lindsey said she’ll use the information she learned from the play to tell to her grandchildren.

“It was spirit filled and the children did an awesome job,” said Lindsey.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

