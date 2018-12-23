Ornament decorating with gingerbread and bugs

Stacy Letterlogh and her 6-year-old daughter Evie spent Saturday afternoon making gingerbread ornaments to hang on their Christmas tree. The dough was made from applesauce, cinnamon and glue. Stacy Letterlogh and her 6-year-old daughter Evie spent Saturday afternoon making gingerbread ornaments to hang on their Christmas tree. The dough was made from applesauce, cinnamon and glue. Intern Raven Pence walked around the table to help poke holes in the completed ornaments so that they can tie a string through them to hang on their trees. Intern Raven Pence walked around the table to help poke holes in the completed ornaments so that they can tie a string through them to hang on their trees. Play Professional Julia Poplin shows off bugs that could live in their Christmas trees. The kids laughed and some scooted back when they saw the tarantula in the glass case. Play Professional Julia Poplin shows off bugs that could live in their Christmas trees. The kids laughed and some scooted back when they saw the tarantula in the glass case.

ROCKINGHAM — The smell of Christmas trees fill up houses with their woodsy scents and the feeling of holiday cheer. But do you ever think of the bugs that might live in them?

Play professional Julia Poplin said she never thought of it until her daughter and son-in-law brought home a tree two years ago and after a week of it being in the house, everyone was itching.

“We’ve sworn off real trees,” she said.

And bugs and trees was the topic of discussion for Discovery Place’s Holiday Tree Critters event. Throughout the month of December, Discovery Place Kids planned a variety of activities for children to participate in to get into the holiday spirit from making bug and gingerbread ornaments, to writing letters to Santa Claus.

During the Holiday Tree Critters activity, children learned about bugs that could live in their Christmas trees and decorated ornaments with bug imprints.

Caty Edwards, mother to 2-year-old Eve Edwards and 5-year-old Nora Edwards said she enjoyed the program but was now worried about her real tree at home.

“I hope none of those bugs are in it,” she said, laughing.

Carrie Prelipp agreed with Edwards and said the demonstration made her think about checking their real tree later.

Harper Shaw, however, wasn’t afraid of any of the bugs shown. She said she has an artificial tree at home that she decorated with her parents.

“She found a magnet for her dad and she can give her mom the ornament for the Christmas tree,” said her Grandma, Debbie Rose.

Rose said she enjoys bringing Harper to Discovery Place Kids whenever they’re together.

“It’s nice because it’s making memories, and I treasure time with her,” she said, pointing to the ornaments they made together. “It’s special because she’s my only grandchild.”

Another program themed around ornament making is their Gingerbread Workshop. Parents and their children were given scoops of gingerbread to make ornaments to hang on their trees for later.

And although the material smelled of gingerbread, intern Raven Pence warned the children to not eat it — since it was made of glue.

Stacy Letterlough brought her daughter Evie to Discovery Place Kids for the first time Saturday to participate in the Gingerbread Workshop and felt that her daughter really enjoyed the activity.

“It helps get her into the holiday season,” she said. “She’s used to being interactive, so it’s amazing that they’re doing this.”

As Christmas wraps up, staff will be transitioning out of their Christmas activities into their new programming for January, starting with lessons and crafts that focus on bugs.

Stacy Letterlogh and her 6-year-old daughter Evie spent Saturday afternoon making gingerbread ornaments to hang on their Christmas tree. The dough was made from applesauce, cinnamon and glue. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_gingerbread2.jpg Stacy Letterlogh and her 6-year-old daughter Evie spent Saturday afternoon making gingerbread ornaments to hang on their Christmas tree. The dough was made from applesauce, cinnamon and glue. Intern Raven Pence walked around the table to help poke holes in the completed ornaments so that they can tie a string through them to hang on their trees. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_gingerbread.jpg Intern Raven Pence walked around the table to help poke holes in the completed ornaments so that they can tie a string through them to hang on their trees. Play Professional Julia Poplin shows off bugs that could live in their Christmas trees. The kids laughed and some scooted back when they saw the tarantula in the glass case. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5379-Copy.jpg Play Professional Julia Poplin shows off bugs that could live in their Christmas trees. The kids laughed and some scooted back when they saw the tarantula in the glass case.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]