Bostic delivers gifts, food for Christmas

Contributed photo Commissioner Tavares Bostic donned a Santa Claus beard for the 4th annual Santa on the Move in which he and others delivered toys, turkey and canned goods to families in need throughout Richmond County. Contributed photo Commissioner Tavares Bostic donned a Santa Claus beard for the 4th annual Santa on the Move in which he and others delivered toys, turkey and canned goods to families in need throughout Richmond County. Contributed photo Santa on the Move participants deliver Christmas presents to the home of a family in need on Saturday. The fourth year of the drive provided turkey, canned goods and Christmas presents to 25 families in need in Richmond County. Contributed photo Santa on the Move participants deliver Christmas presents to the home of a family in need on Saturday. The fourth year of the drive provided turkey, canned goods and Christmas presents to 25 families in need in Richmond County.

ROCKINGHAM — Commissioner Tavares Bostic played Santa Claus on Saturday, delivering presents to 25 Richmond County families in need through his Santa on the Move program.

Presented by Brothers Leaning on Another Creating Kings (B.L.A.C.K.), of which Bostic is the founder, and in partnership with Family Video and Positive Vibes Only, the program provided a turkey, canned goods and at least three toys for each child in the household. Now in its fourth year, Bostic and his “helpers” delivered presents in person to families across Richmond County, starting from the Rockingham Housing Authority.

“People from all over the county donate to help us make Christmas special for families in Richmond County,” Bostic said. “Some families have been plagued with hard times while others are still recovering from the hurricane and couldn’t make Christmas gifts happen this year.”

The families chosen are ones who reach out via Facebook or who referred by word of mouth. Rene Spencer of Hamlet saw Bostic’s Facebook post about the Santa on the Move and asked for toys for two of her eight children — she could handle toys for the rest of them, she said. But Bostic and crew brought toys for all eight, whose ages ranged from 5 to 17, including a bicycle for one.

“It was a big blessing,” Spencer said, noting that her children knew Bostic from his back-to-school program. “Tavares is a really great guy and he’s helped my family and I and I really appreciate him.”

Bostic said he and his partners at B.L.A.C.K. started Santa on the Move because they know what it’s like to have parents who struggle to make ends meet but still try to provide presents during Christmas so they don’t feel left out.

“We simply want to decrease the amount of families having to struggle during this time,” Bostic said, adding that with the help of Family Video and PVO they were able to do it. “It’s all love.”

Salina Bright, of PVO, a local support group for women, said those delivering the donations did so because of an awareness that they were able to have their needs met during the holidays while others struggle.

“All of us have kids and we all are able to provide for our kids every day and we know there are some kids out there who don’t get anything on Christmas or birthdays so we just wanted to give back to our community,” Bright said. “(I wish that) everybody in the community would stop and think for a second about what other people may need and don’t have and just give out a helping hand.”

Contributed photo Commissioner Tavares Bostic donned a Santa Claus beard for the 4th annual Santa on the Move in which he and others delivered toys, turkey and canned goods to families in need throughout Richmond County. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_BosticBeard2.jpg Contributed photo Commissioner Tavares Bostic donned a Santa Claus beard for the 4th annual Santa on the Move in which he and others delivered toys, turkey and canned goods to families in need throughout Richmond County. Contributed photo Santa on the Move participants deliver Christmas presents to the home of a family in need on Saturday. The fourth year of the drive provided turkey, canned goods and Christmas presents to 25 families in need in Richmond County. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_presents.jpg Contributed photo Santa on the Move participants deliver Christmas presents to the home of a family in need on Saturday. The fourth year of the drive provided turkey, canned goods and Christmas presents to 25 families in need in Richmond County.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]