Huge horses wow children of all ages

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Residents young and old got to reunite with their old friends, sisters Pearl and Kate — two enormous Percheron draft horses — for a few sleigh rides through Dobbins Heights on Saturday.

With John Smith, owner of Gold Leaf Carriage, and Jaclyn Foote in the driver’s seat for the third year of the event, dozens of residents at a time took turns singing Christmas carols through the surrounding neighborhood of Dobbins Heights Park.

Pearl and Kate were the stars of the show. Mayor Antonio Blue greeted the sisters like they were old friends, petting and posing with them, and the children mobbed them, jumping at every move the powerful animals made and waiting for the right moment to pet them.

For many of the children, the chance to interact with horses was a rarity. Leila Gibson, 13, rode in the sleigh last year, but Saturday was her first time ever petting a horse. Gibson, who was there with her grandmother and her little cousin, said she hopes she will get to ride one for either her 14th or 15th birthday.

William Riggins, 20, who was out with large group of family members, said the ride was “awesome,” even for a hip 20-year-old.

“It made my day,” Riggins said.

Others weren’t quite so impressed.

“It smells like doo-doo!” said Aubrey Jacob, 8, on the first ride of the day, covering her nose while others sang “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Jacob took several more rides throughout the day.

Varneice Morrison was conducting the carolers as they came back around to the park after the first ride. Morrison came out with two of her grandchildren and said they look forward to it every year.

“I came out to support the young kids,” Morrison said. “Some of them are scared so you have to help them feel comfortable and have fun.”

The carolers could warm up in between rides with hot cocoa and doughnuts served by Town Council Members Tyree Holloway and Angeline David.

Smith called David the “lead singer” for the group whenever she was on the sleigh. David said her favorite Christmas song is “The 12 Days of Christmas,” but she likes to add a little “spice” to it.

“I’m proud that we’re able to let kids ride and have fun,” David said. “It’s a joy, especially here at Christmas to give the community something to do.”

Residents could also pick up clothes, shoes, and toys that had been donated by community members at the Dobbins Heights Community Center. Mary Ann Gibson said of the piles of free giveaways, “We’re just passing it along.”

Holloway joined the fun later in the day. Afterwards, he reflected on his own childhood and what something like this would have meant to his generation in Dobbins Heights.

“It brings us together, puts smiles on kids’ faces — it’s a beautiful thing,” Holloway said. “Thirty years ago we wouldn’t have imagined something like this and now we’re making it happen.”

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

