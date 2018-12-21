Baptist Men assist 370 families in Laurinburg, head to Lumberton

Contributed photo A team of NC Baptist Men volunteers from West Virginia work to put a tarp on a roof of a North Laurinburg home that had several leaks following Hurricane Florence. Contributed photo A team of NC Baptist Men volunteers from West Virginia work to put a tarp on a roof of a North Laurinburg home that had several leaks following Hurricane Florence. Contributed photo NC Baptist Men volunteers put a tarp on the roof of an East Laurinburg home that had become unlivable due to water pouring in following Hurricane Florence. Contributed photo NC Baptist Men volunteers put a tarp on the roof of an East Laurinburg home that had become unlivable due to water pouring in following Hurricane Florence.

LAURINBURG — The North Carolina Baptist Men have completed their post-Hurricane Florence rebuilding work in Laurinburg, which mobilized more than 900 volunteers to assist 370 families whose homes were unlivable, and will transition to helping Lumberton residents in January.

Dennis Holloway, team leader with the Baptist Men, said the organization’s volunteers responded to 29 sites in Eastern North Carolina which is the most in its history, according to Holloway. The volunteers did sheet rock removal, tore out insulation, put tarps on damaged roofs, cut trees off of houses and sprayed for fog and mold starting immediately after the hurricane for residents who could not afford to have the work done themselves.

Baptist Men volunteers plan to stay in Lumberton for three to six months, Holloway said, but he estimated the rebuild effort will take two to three years to complete. The volunteers hail from all over the country, and Holloway said he’s praying they will have a large amount of volunteers for this new effort.

“We do it for the love of the Lord and our fellow brothers and sisters,” Holloway said. “Our God directs us to go out and serve.”

For those in Lumberton interested in seeking help from the Baptist Men, contact their Lumberton site at 919-605-5130.

Word of Life Church Assembly of God in Laurinburg got 6 inches of water in their small church which hosts 20 to 25 people on a given Sunday. Pastor Don Rollins said they didn’t have insurance, and when he went to check on his church after the storm passed said to himself, “This is not good.”

He reached out to the Baptist Men the following Monday morning, and by 11 a.m. said a couple of trucks pulled up. Rollins said they waited for a few minutes and his wife figured they must be there for something else. A short while later 28 men showed up and had about 80 percent of the damaged drywall removed by that afternoon.

“It was a tremendous blessing for our church,” Rollins said, adding that a similar-sized church nearby paid about $8,000 to repair theirs. “They didn’t care (what denomination we were) they didn’t care about what color we were, they help anyone out and that’s the way Christian’s ought to be.”

Barbara Causey of Laurinburg said she and her husband haven’t had flood insurance for the 40 years they’ve lived in their home because flooding had never been an issue until Florence, which flooded the lower level of their home. She said she and her husband, Henry, have been in poor health and were unable to do anything to repair the damage themselves.

Between 11 and 14 volutneers with the Baptist Men responded to their home and held prayers with the Causey’s before and after their work.

“They were a godsend,” Causey said. “When you have something devastating happen to you but then you have such a blessing from people who are so willing to help it makes all the difference in the world. You don’t feel quite as alone.”

By Gavin Stone

