Deadline for respirator fit test Jan. 7

ROCKINGHAM — Respirator fit tests will be offered at the NC Cooperative Extension Office, Richmond County Center, on Jan. 10, 2019.

If an operator uses gramoxone, fumigants, or any material requiring a respirator, a fit test must be performed annually. Call the Extension office by Jan. 7 at 910-997-8255 to set up a 30-minute appointment. Appointments will start at 9 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. The cost for the test will be $25 (please bring a check made payable to the NC Agromedicine Institute).

You can also complete the online medical questionnaire before attending. There is a $35 cost for the online questionnaire. Please bring a printout to show you have completed the online portion. You can find the test at www.resptest.com or www.respexam.com.

You many also get the medical clearance locally through your health care provider. If you do not come medically-cleared, then there will be an additional cost of $10 for the medical clearance. Bring your respirator to the fit test.

Call 910-997-8255 for more information.