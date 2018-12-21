Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Carolina Lodgings, which owns the Regal Inn that burned down in January 2017, began clearing out debris from the hotel this week. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Carolina Lodgings, which owns the Regal Inn that burned down in January 2017, began clearing out debris from the hotel this week.

ROCKINGHAM — The owner of the burned-out Regal Inn on Broad Avenue this week started to clear debris from the property more than a month after the City of Rockingham’s original deadline of Nov. 13 and said they plan to reopen the hotel in summer 2019.

Ram Agarwal, owner of Carolina Lodgings, said Thursday his team will soon submit documents required by the City to avoid condemnation. The city started the condemnation process on Aug. 15 — 20 months after a devastating fire in January 2017 left a blackened skeleton of the hotel — and notified , that he had 90 days to obtain building permits needed to begin remodeling and submit plans for the new building.

In a meeting with city officials on Nov. 13 — 90 days later — Agarwal and his team stated their intent to comply with the city’s requirements to remodel the building and provided the city with a digital concept for the new hotel.

Assistant City Manager John Massey said Thursday that there has been “very little activity” on the property since that meeting and added that the property’s condemnation could have been on the agenda for the December City Council meeting had he not extended the deadline.

“All the things we made (Agarwal) aware of four months ago still have not changed,” Massey said, referring not only to the permits but to the status of the building as a public health hazard, the criteria for which is that a building has been deemed a breeding ground for pests, to be frequented by vagrants, and to be structurally deficient.

Inspections Superintendent Tim Combs and Massey said Thursday they had not received plans for the remodeled building and no building permits had been taken out for the property.

“We have been more than generous” with regard to the time frame for compliance, Massey said. “Our preference is (for Carolina Lodgings) to repair and reopen the hotel.”

Agarwal said the reason for the delay in complying with the city’s requirements has been a combination of bad weather and various contractors “not keeping their promises” in regard to work on the project.

James Jethwa, Agarwal’s partner, said they are in the process of “putting packets together” that would ostensibly satisfy the city. Agarwal said these will be likely submitted after the holiday.

“We are on the job,” Agarwal said. “Rockingham will enjoy a new hotel.”

The Daily Journal reported that an active methamphetamine lab had been discovered in the Regal Inn several months before the non-fatal fire, but an investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives into the cause of the blaze was inconclusive.

Police Chief Billy Kelly, at the time, ruled out a meth lab as being the cause of the fire.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

