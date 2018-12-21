NC’s top holiday candy is a shocker

Candy canes, chocolate Santas, peppermint bark … everyone knows the holidays come with sweet treats, but according to candystore.com’s survey, North Carolina has some fairly odd top choices.

Turns out North Carolina’s favorite Christmas candy is Snickers, while reindeer corn and Starbursts take second and third place. Fellow states also had a mix of favorite traditional and wacky treats, including:

Virginia — M&Ms, reindeer corn, candy canes

South Carolina — M&Ms, peppermint bark, Pez

Tennessee — Peppermint bark, candy canes, starbursts

“(My favorite candy is ) the Hershey’s Symphony bar, I like the toffee and nuts,” said Shalonda Taylor, owner of Scoop-N-Dip in Laurinburg.

When told the candy stats according to the survey, Taylor disagreed.

“I don’t think Snickers is No. 1 for the holidays,” said Taylor. “Customers come for the M&Ms or gummies here.”

A local poll was taken on favorite Christmas candy, and the results were far different from those in the state-to-state survey. Reese’s took first place, followed by Peppermint bark and Payday.

Of those surveyed in Laurinburg, 80 percent were surprised that Snickers was the state’s No. 1 pick and all participants wanted to know what Reindeer corn was.

For those interested, Reindeer corn is just like candy corn from Halloween — but with green, white, and red coloring instead of the usual yellow and orange.

According to candystore.com, Reese’s and Reindeer corn are on the rise for 2018. Reese’s is No. 1 in 10 states, compared to three states last year, and Reindeer corn is in the top three in 13 states this year.

Christmas candy factoids

— 1.76 billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season.

— Approximately 150 million chocolate Santas are produced annually.

— The largest candy cane in the world was made in Switzerland. It was 51 feet long.

— Dec.r 26 is National Candy Cane Day.

— Canada spent $362 million in December 2014 on candy, confectionery and snack foods.

— 59 percent of holiday sales are expected to be online.

Candystore.com also asked in its survey what the worst Christmas candy was nationwide, and the results were:

No. 5 — Chocolate-covered cherries

No. 4 — Peppermint Bark

No. 3 — Peeps

No. 2 — Reindeer corn

Top Searches

No. 1 — Christmas tree nougat

To check out more favorite holiday candies of the 50 states, visit https://www.candystore.com/blog/holidays/christmas-candy-popular-states/.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]