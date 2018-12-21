NCDOT puts roadwork on hold for holidays

RALEIGH — As Christmas approaches, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is suspending most road and lane closures on interstates, U.S. and state routes across North Carolina to make travel easier this holiday season. Nearly all major road lane closures are on hold now through Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Drivers should check the status of the highways they plan to use by visiting DriveNC.gov before starting their trip. The site provides road conditions by route, county or region 24 hours a day. During the day, live operators are available to provide travel assistance by calling 511.

Distracted and drowsy driving are some of the primary reasons for vehicle crashes in North Carolina. To combat this, the department and GEICO insurance are urging drivers to use “Safe Phone Zones” at rest areas across the state. These facilities offer safe places to use cellphones and take breaks to avoid drowsy driving.

To be safe this holiday season, drivers can also follow these tips: leave early, travel during non-peak hours or on weekdays, use alternative routes, and ensure everyone in the vehicle always wears a seatbelt.