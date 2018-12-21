Sen. McInnis: ‘main problem’ on U.S. 220 is truck drivers’ speed

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal NCDOT put up nine new “chevron signs,” or the reflective yellow signs shown, around the infamous curve on U.S. 220 South following the second major tractor trailer wreck at that spot on Thursday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal NCDOT put up nine new “chevron signs,” or the reflective yellow signs shown, around the infamous curve on U.S. 220 South following the second major tractor trailer wreck at that spot on Thursday.

ELLERBE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation Friday morning put up new signage on U.S. 220 South at the direction of Senator Tom McInnis who called on the state to do more to warn drivers of a dangerous curve that has resulted in numerous wrecks since it was put in place this summer.

DOT put up nine “chevron signs,” or reflective yellow arrows, along the curve located across from Northside Drive and replaced the 36”X36” 45 mph curve signs on either side of the highway with 48”X48” signs with solar-powered flashing lights on top. These are the latest updates to the signage at the curve, which has has its speed reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph and recently saw the addition of a large digital sign that flashes a warning to drivers.

This curve is scheduled to be in place for the next four years as part of a long-term $74 million plan to convert U.S. 220 South into I-73 with an exit to U.S. 220 business by 2026, according to Andrew Barksdale, public relations officer for District 8 of the NCDOT.

McInnis, co-chairman of the Transportation Committee and the DOT Appropriations committee, said that he spoke with Mayor Lee Berry on Thursday after Berry’s post calling on DOT to take action with a picture of a tractor trailer that had just gone through the guardrail went viral.

McInnis then took these concerns to DOT, which resulted in the changes Friday morning. Barksdale said in an email Friday that DOT will “very soon” devise a plan to “further improve the signage to warn truck drivers approaching the curve to slow down.”

Ideally, the Senator said, DOT would pave the new road so drivers can drive straight through, but with that not being possible at this point, said these new measures will hopefully mitigate the risk to drivers.

“This curve is designed as an off ramp and it is not designed to be taken at full speed,” McInnis said. “The main problem is heavy duty trucks coming in too fast and not reducing their speed in time to prevent an accident.”

Trooper Stien Davis said that the driver involved in the wreck Berry referenced in his Facebook post Thursday was going 45 mph around the curve, but the combination of heavy rain and the fact that the driver’s trailer was empty caused it to fishtail and the driver to lose control.

The previous wreck involved a tractor trailer occurred in September when a driver carrying a heavy load on a clear day lost control and nearly toppled over the bridge on the curve. The drivers in both instances did not sustain serious injuries.

Berry noted in his post and in an interview Thursday that it the curve is dangerous for both cars and trucks, adding that by his count, there have been at least 10 wrecks in that area since U.S. 220 South was diverted around the curve over the summer. Those most at risk, Berry said, are Ellerbe residents visiting family or shopping for the holidays in Rockingham.

“I’m confident in the engineers and folks at DOT that they will bring safety and security to the people of Richmond County,” McInnis said.

