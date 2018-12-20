DOT to add more road signs to 220 curve after new tractor trailer wreck

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Crews attempt to pull Soloman Asare’s tractor trailer off of the shoulder after he lost control and broke through the guardrail on U.S. 220 South Thursday morning. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Crews attempt to pull Soloman Asare’s tractor trailer off of the shoulder after he lost control and broke through the guardrail on U.S. 220 South Thursday morning.

ELLERBE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is putting up new signs along the infamous curve on U.S. 220 South on Friday to alert drivers of the need to slow to a safe speed after a tractor-trailer broke through the guardrails Thursday morning, the latest of many that have occurred in the same location since the curve opened over the summer.

The driver, Soloman Asare, was not injured in the wreck. Asare said he was going the reduced speed limit of 45 mph — the normal speed limit on the road is 55 mph, which was previously reduced from 65 mph — but said the combination of heavy rain and the fact that his tractor-trailer was empty at the time caused him to fish-tail and loose control going around what he called the “sharp turn” which is directly across from where Northside Drive intersects U.S. 220 North.

Trooper Stien Davis with the Highway Patrol confirmed Asare’s telling of the events.

Asare was traveling from Maryland to South Carolina and said he had never been down that section of highway before — a trend that Steve Harwood, a driver for Trinity Manufacturing out of Hamlet, noted following a similar wreck in September in which a driver nearly went over the temporary bridge, spilling several pallets of his load onto the unfinished road below that will become Interstate 73.

Harwood said at the time that local drivers know the danger but often it’s out-of-town drivers who aren’t prepared for it.

This curve is scheduled to be in place for the next four years as part of a long-term $74 million plan to convert U.S. 220 South into I-73 with an exit to U.S. 220 business by 2026, according to Andrew Barksdale, public relations officer for District 8 of the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

This is the second major wreck on that curve involving a tractor trailer since September and at least the tenth wreck involving any vehicle on the curve by Ellerbe Mayor Lee Berry’s count, though this has not been independently verified.

Berry said he drove to Rockingham for a brief stop and after a tractor trailer pulled beside him he said to himself, “today is a good day for a wreck.” Then on his way back, Berry saw Asare’s trailer hanging over the guardrail going the opposite direction. After snapping a photo, Berry called out NCDOT on Facebook telling them to “fix your problem.”

“Please share this post folks! This is the new bridge on the highway going to Rockingham from Ellerbe! I want this picture to make it to the governors door step!” the post read. “Bridge is 6 months old and over 10 wrecks. Is it going to take someone to die in order to get this problem fixed. NCDOT fix your problem … SHARE SHARE SHARE.”

The post had 834 shares, 145 reactions and 158 comments by Thursday evening.

Barksdale said DOT has recently added several modifications to the section of highway in order to warn drivers: replacing two 65 mph signs with “reduce speed ahead signs” on both sides of the U.S. 220 South, added reflecting strips and posts where there were “reduce speed to 55 ahead” signs, and replaced a 55 mph speed limit sign that was about 1,500 before the curve with more reflective strips and one of the largest signs they make to the other side of the road.

DOT has also added reflective strips to other existing signs and added a 45 mph advisory sign, according to Barksdale. The signs going up Friday will be a series of “chevron signs” along with a flashing digital sign telling drivers to reduce speed.

Berry said in an interview Thursday that Ellerbe residents — including his daughter, who carpools to school down that stretch of highway everyday — are in the most danger because the highway is the direct route to Rockingham, especially with it being the holiday season and the potential for roads to be slick.

“(The structure of the curve) is definitely not correct. This is a DOT engineer in Raleigh who messed up,” Berry said. “We need to get someone from Raleigh to come down here and explain why they put a hairpin turn on a highway.”

He noted that the problem isn’t just with truck drivers but with cars too, based on his observations. Berry said he hadn’t spoke with anyone from DOT as of Thursday evening but he did speak to Sen. Tom McInnis, who is co-chairman of the Transportation Committee and the DOT Appropriations committee, about the stretch of highway.

McInnis could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.

“Everybody’s going to see their family (for the holidays) and I just don’t want anybody to die,” Berry said.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

