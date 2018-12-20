Lawmen put joy in children’s Christmas

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Maurice Lemon, 7, leaves Walmart triumphantly with a Thomas the Tank Engine set after the annual Shop with a Cop shopping spree on Thursday. Maurice was accompanied by Sgt. Marcus Ricks of the Rockingham Police Department. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Maurice Lemon, 7, leaves Walmart triumphantly with a Thomas the Tank Engine set after the annual Shop with a Cop shopping spree on Thursday. Maurice was accompanied by Sgt. Marcus Ricks of the Rockingham Police Department. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Jace Mathis, 7, holds two packs of football cards that he bought during the annual Shop with a Cop shopping spree at Walmart on Thursday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Jace Mathis, 7, holds two packs of football cards that he bought during the annual Shop with a Cop shopping spree at Walmart on Thursday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Rockingham Police Chief Billy Kelly helps Jace Mathis, 7, scan the presents he bought for his family and himself at the annual Shop with a Cop shopping spree at Walmart on Thursday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Rockingham Police Chief Billy Kelly helps Jace Mathis, 7, scan the presents he bought for his family and himself at the annual Shop with a Cop shopping spree at Walmart on Thursday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Officer Jan Owens helps Destiney Knight, 10, pick out clothes the annual Shop with a Cop shopping spree at Walmart on Thursday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Officer Jan Owens helps Destiney Knight, 10, pick out clothes the annual Shop with a Cop shopping spree at Walmart on Thursday.

ROCKINGHAM — As soon as Jace Mathis, 7, scanned the necklace he picked out for his mother, he ran over to her to present it, a gift from him and the Rockingham Police Department who held its fourth annual Shop with a Cop shopping spree at Walmart on Thursday.

Funded through donations from the Rockingham Rotary, Cascades and Alanna Young who donated on behalf of her late husband, Donovan, a former Rockingham police officer who died on Monday, the program allows children in need to spend $200 at Walmart buying gifts for anyone they want as well as spend the day getting ice cream at Dairy Queen with their local police officers.

Jace’s mother, Latrish Steele, who is deaf, said through an interpreter that she couldn’t believe her son was picked for the program and that she was excited to be a part of it.

“I love it!” she signed to Jace.

There were eight children picked for the shopping spree this year, according to Officer Jan Owens, who coordinates the event. School counselors submit a list of students they’ve identified as those that could benefit from the program each year, and Owens said that each child identified this year responded.

“(Shop with a Cop) is us building a relationship with our children,” Owens said. “They’re our future and we want them to feel like they can tell us things … we want them to feel like we’re their friends.”

Owens was partnered with Destiny Knight, 10, for the shopping spree. Destiny said she was a “bargain shopper” and Owens was in awe of the deals she was finding on presents for her mother (a necklace), father (a watch), sister (perfume and earrings), cousin (a plush stuffed animal) and herself.

For herself, she bought a new sweatshirt but stopped short of buying a pair of light-up dinosaur feet bedroom slippers because they didn’t have her size.

Chief Billy Kelly said RPD works year-round to write grants to fund the program, which he said has grown since it began with parents often stopping officers to ask about being a part of it or donating.

“The smile it brings to kids’ faces makes it worth every bit of effort,” Kelly said. “It’s something we look forward to every year and I’m going to continue doing it as long as I’m chief.”

Jasmine Hager contributed to this report.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

