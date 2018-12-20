Holiday festivities at Ellerbe schools

Pre-Kindergarten teacher Jessica Davis, along with her fellow pre-kindergarten teachers, won the ugly Christmas sweater competition Thursday morning. Their theme was “Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer.” Pre-Kindergarten teacher Jessica Davis, along with her fellow pre-kindergarten teachers, won the ugly Christmas sweater competition Thursday morning. Their theme was “Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer.” Principal Jennifer Beck danced to the tune of “Winter Wonderland” as she sprayed snow in the air. Principal Jennifer Beck danced to the tune of “Winter Wonderland” as she sprayed snow in the air.

ELLERBE — Schools here celebrated the holidays with a Thursday morning filled with different activities to get the students in the holiday spirit.

At Mineral Springs Elementary, a handful of “MEGA Star” students paraded the halls during their “Walk of Fame.” They received high-fives and cheers from teachers and peers as they walked down the hallways.

Those students include Yuli Martinez, Forever Hines, A’Layah Terry, Sydney Carter, Skylar Rogers, Jeremia Godfrey, Yicel Lopez, Kynlee Marks, Oliver Lambeth, Jacqueline Gopar, Miranda Vences, Ashanti Covington, Dy’Mond Fletcher, Emma Monroe, Cole Lambeth, Lude Gilliam, Edin Carrillo and Sadora McCauley.

“This is a highlight for me because we see other students cheer for one another,” said Principal Jennifer Beck. “It’s a motivational tool and the other students want to be recognized.”

Students then filed into the auditorium for what Beck considered the students’ favorite part of the program.

“You are in for a very very special treat,” Beck said to the students. “You get to see some of your teachers in some ugly Christmas sweaters!”

“Woooh!” screamed the kids.

Music played and teachers and staff dressed in their best Christmas attire to impress the panel of judges. Students cheered and laughed as they saw the teachers dance and perform on the stage.

“This was exciting, festive and fun,” said first-time judge Heather Raines.

“And the teachers put a lot of effort into their outfits,” added Tina Sugg, another one of the judges.

In the end, it was the pre-kindergarten teachers who won for their costumes that included a Santa Claus, grandma, a tree, an elf and a reindeer.

“Seeing teachers in a different light is critical for building those relationships with the students,” said Beck. “There was so much excitement for ending our 2018 school year and it was filled with Christmas spirit and celebrating the hard work and dedication of our students and staff.”

Over at Ellerbe Middle School, their Winter Fest, part of their Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS) reward program, included a variety of stations from movies to karaoke to cookie decorating.

Siblings Charity and Calvin Morris spent one of the stations decorating sugar cookies and said they were ready for the holidays. Charity said she loves to crochet and has been crocheting since she was 6 years old, so she’s asking Santa for more yarn. Her brother, Calvin, said he wasn’t too sure what he was asking for.

“My favorite part about Christmas is when my grandparents come to visit,” said Charity.

Sixth-grade science teacher Johnnie Liles, who supervised the cookie decorating station, said she likes seeing the kids interact with one another with no drama.

“It’s a time for them to focus on what they need to do for next year so that they have a good attitude for the next school year,” she said.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

