Christmas party celebrates the season of giving

ROCKINGHAM — Students prayed, sang “Jingle Bells” and listened to poetry during the Leak Street Cultural Center’s annual Christmas party Thursday afternoon.

Project Director J.C. Watkins said they’ve held their Christmas party at the center for more than 25 years and looks forward to the program year after year.

“I love this community,” said Watkins. “This may be the best gift some of these kids will get, and we’re happy to do that for them.”

Watkins said they received a donation from Mike Griffin of Griffin Chrysler Jeep Dodge in Rockingham to help puchase gifts for the children. Griffin said he was happy to donate the money to Watkins because he could see the love he has for the program. And as a small thanks, students wrote thank-you cards.

“I just got through opening them and they were precious,” he said. “I probably have around 25 cards and they were telling me about some of the gifts they got.”

To conclude the program, Michael Davis read out poetry to the children before students’ names were called one-by-one to receive their gifts.

“Remember the poor … the solitary vagabond …,

“Who shivers on the street.

“Remember all the smiles and good hearts,

“Especially other children that you meet.

“Remember all the older folks,

“Like Mr. Watkins and others sitting here.

“And know that seeing children happy,

“Is what these folks hold most precious and dear.”

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

