STATE BRIEFS …

Skull found belongs

to man killed by train

ENFIELD (AP) — Authorities say a skull found along train tracks in North Carolina belonged to a man struck and killed by a train earlier this year.

News outlets cite a statement from Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that says the skeletal remains found Dec. 11 belong to 24-year-old Varcy Locklear, who was struck and killed in late October.

Authorities believe Locklear was a stowaway on an Amtrak train traveling from Charlotte to New York when he either fell or jumped from the train. He was decapitated, and the rest of his body was found more than 100 miles away in Enfield.

The sheriff’s office previously said the dental records of a deputy’s daughter missing since 2015 were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to see whether they matched the skull.

***

Escaped inmate gets

captured within hours

ASHEVILLE (AP) — Authorities say a minimum custody inmate was captured within hours after escaping in North Carolina.

A North Carolina Department of Public Safety release cited by news outlets says 35-year-old David W. Hinkle was last seen near Craggy Correctional Center around 7 p.m. Wednesday, and was reported missing three hours later. A second release says he was back in custody by 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The department says Hinkle was admitted to the facility on Oct. 18 to serve a sentence for speeding and eluding arrest. He was scheduled for release in April, but now will be charged in connection with the escape.

The releases didn’t say how he escaped or where he was captured.

***

Arrest made in 1992

slaying of 12-year-old

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A 40-year-old North Carolina woman has been arrested and charged with killing a 12-year-old girl in New Jersey more than 25 years ago.

Quiana Dees was found in a vacant wooded lot early on May 2, 1992 suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The seventh-grader had left her apartment the previous evening.

Top Searches

The suspect, who wasn’t identified, is a former Asbury Park resident currently living in Henderson, North Carolina. She is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office says since she was 13 at the time of the killing, she will face a maximum of four years in prison under juvenile laws.

Those laws prevent the case from being tried in adult court with potentially harsher penalties.