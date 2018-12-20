Highway checkpoint nets 29 charges

LAURINBURG — One Monday evening, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office held a random DWI checkpoint on Interstate 74 West near the Richmond County line and issued 29 citations over the course of the event.

According to Deputy Darryl Ford, the checkpoint was for the Christmas Governor’s Highway Booze It and Lose It campaign that began Monday and will run until Jan. 1. The campaigns are recognized as one of the nation’s most effective anti-drunk-driving campaigns.

Booze It and Lose It had created increased increased awareness of the dangers and the consequences of drinking and driving through innovative education campaigns and extensive enforcement of impaired-driving laws since beginning in 1994.

During each campaign, law enforcement agencies increase the number of patrols and officers in an area, set up checking stations.

Those motorists who are caught driving while impaired could face jail time, lose their driving privileges and pay an average of $10,000 in fines associated with a DWI.

The Sheriff’s Office sponsored Monday’s checkpoint with the assistance of the North Carolina Highway Patrol, ALE, the Laurinburg Police Department and the Pinehurst Police Department.

The charges from Monday included:

— Three driving while license revoked

— One window tint charge

— Nine expired registrations

— Eight no driver’s license

— Two child seat violations

— Four felony drug charges

— Two drug paraphernalia charges.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to hold other checkpoints in the near future.