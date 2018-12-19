Hamlet man accused of throwing woman into trunk

Patterson Patterson

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has charged a Hamlet man with choking a woman and putting her in the trunk of his car.

Juan Dasha Patterson, 26, of McDonald Avenue allegedly strangled a woman with both hands, causing cuts and bruises and leading her to his car — pulling her by the hair before throwing her in his trunk, according to warrants for his arrest.

The warrants show that he then took her to another location without her consent, though that location is not specified. Patterson also allegedly attempted to kiss the woman while pulling on her pants so hard that he broke her belt and took her cell phone when she attempted to call law enforcement.

Patterson is charged with one felony count each of assault by strangulation and second degree kidnapping and one misdemeanor count each of sexual battery, assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication.

He is being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $75,000 secure bond. Patterson is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show Patterson has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

Man accused of sexual assault, molestation of three 3 children

An Albemarle man is accused of groping two young girls last summer and molesting a third.

Bill Odell Bowman, 67, allegedly grabbed the buttocks of a 10-year-old girl, squeezed the breast of a second female whose age is not listed, and taking indecent liberties with a third female who was under the age of 16 at the time.

Bowman is charged with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child and two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, according to warrants for his arrest.

He was placed under a $10,000 secure bond, which he later posted. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Bowman has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

