Bikers’ Christmas toy drive set for the weekend

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Rockingham Playaz Elite Motorcycle club will be hosting its annual toy drive at Freedom Ministries Church in Dobbins Heights from 2 p.m. until they run out of toys on Sunday, Dec. 23.

Last year, Road Captain William Sturdivant said they gave out more than 400 toys to children in the community. He predicts this year will be much bigger.

“This means a lot to me,” said Sturdivant. “I always tell people that I’m blessed to be able to give back. It means a lot that I’m helping and making a difference.”

In addition to the toys being given away, bikes will also be given out as door prizes according to Event Coordinator Tommy Harrington.

“Kids will pick out what they like, and depending on how things go, they might get more than one,” said Harrington. “It’s on a first come, first serve basis.”

Sturdivant said they partner with Toys for Tots and have received a lot of donations for the toys.

In addition to the Christmas toy drive, the group has done drives for Halloween — where they’ve passed out tons of candy and toys — and shoe giveaways. One year, Sturdivant said they were able to give away 278 pairs of shoes to students in Laurinburg schools.

Harrington said they do charity rides “all year long.” If someone is battling cancer, they ride. If there’s a fallen soldier, they ride. If someone is battling cancer, they ride. They also adopt families for Thanksgiving to help provide meals.

“Families will come back and say they appreciate what we did,” said Sturdivant.

The event is free and Sturdivant ecourages the community to come out and attend. They will be there until they run out of toys. For information, contact Tommy Harrington at 910-206-2550.

