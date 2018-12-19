Some voters notified they are nearly inactive

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Elections on Wednesday mailed notices to 1,902 voters whose voter registrations are in danger of becoming inactive after not voting or updating their information for two federal elections in a row.

The notices sent by mail require confirmation of address by the voter to remain active, according to Connie Kelly, director of the Board of Elections. Those who received the letters have not voted in the 2016 or 2018 federal elections or updated their information since that time period.

The residents are not yet inactive, but if they do not respond to the letter or the letter comes back as not being deliverable, they will become inactive. Kelly said they can still vote while inactive but they will be required to update their information prior to voting.

“We would like to encourage (residents) that if they receive a notice from our office to kindly respond to it,” Kelly said in an email. “Postage is paid so it costs the voter only a little time.”

Previously, they would have had to have voted to avoid becoming inactive, but a new law only requires them to update their information with the Board of Elections to maintain an active voter registration.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]