Cancer screenings for hereditary awareness

HAMLET — Seniors at the Hamlet Senior Center spent Wednesday morning educating themselves on the importance of hereditary cancer screenings and filling out applications to see if they’re qualified for a test of their own.

Hereditary cancer, or familial cancer, is defined as a person born with a genetic mutation, or change, that makes the person more likely than usual to get cancer. The genetic mutation could come from either the mother, father or both. Approximately 5 to 20 percent of all cancers are hereditary, according to Cancer.net.

Presenter Julia Wright, an advocate for the American Family Financial Association, explained how she lost her aunts to breast cancer and that her mom is currently battling cancer.

“We want to provide knowledge and let people know that there’s info out there,” she said. “I can help someone else’s mom or aunt … I see these faces and they remind me of family.”

The screening is non-invasive — a swab on each cheek — and they will receive a phone call and a visit to discuss their results in private. Wright explained that the information from the screening would give them insight into next steps they should take whenever the results come in.

Depending on the insurance carried, the test may be fully covered according to Wright. Plans accepted include Medicare, Aetna Medicare PPO, United Healthcare PPO, Cinga Medicare PPO, AARP HMO and PPO, WELLMED PPO and Care Improvement Plus.

“Cancer has been beating us for a long time,” she said. “We’re just trying to know about it beforehand.”

Verline Terry, one of several seniors at the presentation, said there’s no cancer that runs in her family but she went and got tested over the summer as a precautionary measure for her own knowledge. But she said she never received her results.

“I’ve asked my doctor to test me, but he never got around to it,” she said.

Hamlet Senior Center Director Nikki Sewell said the center has several discussions throughout the year on various topics and felt their first presentation on genetic cancer testing went well.

“As time goes on, cancer is becoming more prevalent in society,” she said. “You mostly hear about it in older generations and now you see it in younger generations. If they can identify genes and traits that can possibly treat and cure the problem, that’s great.”

Delores Womble also felt that the presentation was very informative and filled out an application to see if she qualified for the test.

“My mom died of esophagus cancer,” she said. “I’d like to know myself if I have it or if my family or children do.”

Although Wright’s mom is already diagnosed with cancer, she’s still being tested to provide knowledge to future generations in the family.

“I just want everybody to become a weapon and not a victim,” said Wright.

For information, call Wright at 910-302-2615 or to view their genetic screening video, visit www.communityha.com.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

