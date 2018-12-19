STATE BRIEFS …

Cooper: Apple ‘open

recruiting situation’

RALEIGH (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper hasn’t given up yet on Apple creating more jobs soon in North Carolina.

In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, Cooper declined to comment on why the state didn’t land thousands of new jobs that Apple announced last week would go to Austin, Texas. Cooper says he’s staying silent because he called Apple an “open recruiting situation” that could potentially yield more employment.

People familiar with recruitment efforts said last spring Apple was strongly considering North Carolina for its new corporate campus. Cooper and the legislature also made cash incentives more attractive to big companies through legislation.

Cooper says the state is still in a good position economically, pointing out decisions by Honeywell International and Advance Auto Parts to move headquarters to North Carolina.

***

Math portion of licensing

exam could be replaced

RALEIGH (AP) — The math test that nearly 2,400 elementary and special education teachers have failed in their bids to secure their licenses might be phased out in a matter of months.

The Charlotte Observer reports a report presented to the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission last week found the licensing exam’s math portion wasn’t indicative of effective teaching.

The current licensing exam costs $139 and consists of three portions created by the for-profit Pearson publishing company: reading, math and a multi-subject test. Teachers have to pay additional fees to retake sections.

The commission voted unanimously to keep the reading test, shed the multi-subject test and replace Pearson’s math test with the nonprofit ETS’ Praxis math exam. The state Board of Education could vote to adopt the new requirements in February.

***

Tumor, not crash,

caused toddler’s death

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — An amended autopsy says the toddler whose ambulance overturned after being struck by a drunken driver died from a brain tumor and not injuries suffered in the crash.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports prosecutor Matt Breeding said Tuesday that 28-year-old Jose Martin Duran Romero will accordingly not be charged in the death of 2-year-old Braylon Hunter Jenkins.

An autopsy report released in September had said the crash knocked a breathing tube from Braylon’s body and was a contributing factor to his death a day later.

Romero is currently charged with driving while impaired, failing to reduce speed and driving without an operator’s license in the February crash.

The toddler was on his way to a North Carolina hospital after doctors in his native Virginia found a large mass on his brain.