Local couple charged with child abuse

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham couple with child abuse after they allegedly failed to seek medical treatment when their child sustained serious injuries.

Kari Lemmons Ard, 27, and Jeremy Ray Ard, 26, of Old Cheraw Highway did not treat a 5-month-old female infant of injuries to the face, a fractured right knee and fractured left shin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 9, according to warrants for their arrest.

The warrants state that the infant sustained a right distal femoral metaphyseal fracture (a right knee fracture) which is caused by “high energy injuries” such as a fall from a significant height, according to OrthoInfo; a distal left tibial metaphyseal fracture (fractured left shin); as well as bilateral subconjunctival hemorrhages (increased redness of the eyes) which can also be caused by trauma, according to National Center for Biotechnology Information.

The infant also showed facial bruising, the warrants say.

Both individuals’ warrants list a fracture to the infant’s left shin bone and the right knee as justification for one charge, while the right knee, eye irritation and facial bruising are listed as justification for another charge.

Both are charged with two matching counts of felony child abuse for gross negligence in providing care to the child. Kari Ard is charged with an additional felony count of intentional child abuse, though warrants were not available for this charge Tuesday afternoon.

Kari Ard is held in the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secure bond while Jeremy Ard is held under a $25,000 secure bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3.

Records for the N.C. Department of Public Safety show Kari Ard was incarcerated for three months following a July 2016 conviction on one felony count each of possessing stolen goods and obtaining property by false pretenses. She was also sentenced to probation following a July 2014 conviction on one misdemeanor count each of possessing stolen goods and larceny.

State records show Jeremy Ard served four months in prison following a December 2012 conviction on one felony count each of selling a Schedule V controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell. He then served five months in prison following August 2016 convictions on one felony count each of larceny of over $1,000, obtaining property by false pretenses and multiple prior larcenies, as well as four misdemeanor counts of larceny and one misdemeanor count of first degree trespassing.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

