Under the direction of music conductor Carly McKay, Rockingham Middle’s rocket chorus sang several carols to ring in the holidays. The 7th-grade mixed chorus sang a selection of songs including “Christmas Time is Here,” “Once Upon a December,” and “Sing with Joy.” Karen Tilley performed a solo titled “Come Out & Play” and the eight-grade women’s and mixed choir sang a variety of carols. Accompanist Lauren Lutz thanked McKay for her work with the students and congratulated the chorus on their hard work.

Under the direction of music conductor Carly McKay, Rockingham Middle’s rocket chorus sang several carols to ring in the holidays. The 7th-grade mixed chorus sang a selection of songs including “Christmas Time is Here,” “Once Upon a December,” and “Sing with Joy.” Karen Tilley performed a solo titled “Come Out & Play” and the eight-grade women’s and mixed choir sang a variety of carols. Accompanist Lauren Lutz thanked McKay for her work with the students and congratulated the chorus on their hard work.

Under the direction of music conductor Carly McKay, Rockingham Middle’s rocket chorus sang several carols to ring in the holidays. The 7th-grade mixed chorus sang a selection of songs including “Christmas Time is Here,” “Once Upon a December,” and “Sing with Joy.” Karen Tilley performed a solo titled “Come Out & Play” and the eight-grade women’s and mixed choir sang a variety of carols. Accompanist Lauren Lutz thanked McKay for her work with the students and congratulated the chorus on their hard work.

Under the direction of music conductor Carly McKay, Rockingham Middle’s rocket chorus sang several carols to ring in the holidays. The 7th-grade mixed chorus sang a selection of songs including “Christmas Time is Here,” “Once Upon a December,” and “Sing with Joy.” Karen Tilley performed a solo titled “Come Out & Play” and the eight-grade women’s and mixed choir sang a variety of carols. Accompanist Lauren Lutz thanked McKay for her work with the students and congratulated the chorus on their hard work.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_concert_bw.jpg Under the direction of music conductor Carly McKay, Rockingham Middle’s rocket chorus sang several carols to ring in the holidays. The 7th-grade mixed chorus sang a selection of songs including “Christmas Time is Here,” “Once Upon a December,” and “Sing with Joy.” Karen Tilley performed a solo titled “Come Out & Play” and the eight-grade women’s and mixed choir sang a variety of carols. Accompanist Lauren Lutz thanked McKay for her work with the students and congratulated the chorus on their hard work.

Under the direction of music conductor Carly McKay, Rockingham Middle’s rocket chorus sang several carols to ring in the holidays. The 7th-grade mixed chorus sang a selection of songs including “Christmas Time is Here,” “Once Upon a December,” and “Sing with Joy.” Karen Tilley performed a solo titled “Come Out & Play” and the eight-grade women’s and mixed choir sang a variety of carols. Accompanist Lauren Lutz thanked McKay for her work with the students and congratulated the chorus on their hard work.