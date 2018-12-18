Fufilling the wishes of children in need

Volunteers Melinda Alan and Bernice Bennett spent the afternoon stuffing bags with toys and stocking stuffers off the wish lists of several children. Volunteers Melinda Alan and Bernice Bennett spent the afternoon stuffing bags with toys and stocking stuffers off the wish lists of several children. Piles of board games filled the warehouse at the Harvest Ministries Outreach Center. The warehouse is full of dolls, trucks, bikes and other toys for boys and girls of all ages. Piles of board games filled the warehouse at the Harvest Ministries Outreach Center. The warehouse is full of dolls, trucks, bikes and other toys for boys and girls of all ages. Casandra Bennett bagged several small items for the children at the House of Judah in Mt. Gilead. By the cartload, Bennett and her family would make trips to their car with their toys. Casandra Bennett bagged several small items for the children at the House of Judah in Mt. Gilead. By the cartload, Bennett and her family would make trips to their car with their toys.

WADESBORO — As the countdown to Christmas continues, volunteers for the Anson County Toys for Tots are steadily working to fufill the wish lists of children in need.

Vancine Sturdivant, Anson County commissioner and coordinator, began working with Toys for Tots back in 2011 and has been helping since. She said she volunteers because she remembers two of the worst times she would have going back to school — after summer break and Christmas when the teachers would ask what they did over the summer or what they got for Christmas.

“I told the Lord that if I ever get anything, I would give back,” said Sturdivant. “And that’s what I do.”

In 2011, they serviced around 1,500 kids and Sturdivant predicts that they will be able to give 3,700 children Christmas gifts this year. Each child has a wish list they complete and volunteers will bag three toys and stocking stuffers for each child. They’ve successfully emptied two of their eight binders filled with applications.

“Our goal is to satisfy every child,” said Sturdivant. ” Toys for Tots’ saying is ‘Put a smile on every child’s face,’ so that’s what I want to do.”

Their warehouse is located in the Harvest Ministries Outreach Center. From wall to wall are dolls, trucks, books and board games for children of all ages. Sturdivant said that despite how full the warehouse looks, they still run out of toys every so often, so she plans on making another trip to the store to restock.

Theresa Jones was one of several to pick up toys for her grandchildren Tuesday afternoon. She teared up over the toys she was able to receive.

“If it wasn’t for Toys for Tots, they wouldn’t have anything,” she said.

Jones said her family doesn’t have cable or satellite, so her grandkids go outside and play horse. Inside the building, she spotted a horse on a stick she said her grandkids could use while they’re out playing.

“They love it,” she said. “This is a blessing from God. There would be a lot of upset kids for Christmas if Toys for Tots wasn’t here.”

Jones’ story and many others is what brings volunteers Linda Alan and Debora Rosebud back to Toys for Tots to help. Rosebud said she’s seen several people cry and thank them for what they do.

“They’re very appreciative,” said Rosebud.

“We love it,” added Alan. “I enjoy being around people and we love to help.”

Sturdivant said they will be busy bagging toys up until Christmas Eve. She said there’s normally a cut-off time for when families should come pick up their toys, but she never adheres to it.

“I just can’t,” she said. “I can’t turn them down.”

