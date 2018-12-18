Hamlet man molested child of guest, warrants say

McLauren McLauren

HAMLET — A Hamlet man has been charged with committing a sex act on the child of someone staying at his home.

Howard McLauren, 47, of Hylan Avenue, and his girlfriend allowed a relative of the girlfriend’s and her 4-year-old child to stay at their home when McLauren allegedly committed a lewd and lascivious act upon the body of the child, according to Capt. Randy Dover.

Warrants for McLauren’s arrest allege that he watched pornography on television while the child was in the room. These offenses occurred between Feb. 1, 2018, and June 30, 2018, according to the warrants.

McLauren is charged with one felony count each of indecent liberties with a child and disseminating an obscenity. He was placed in the Richmond County Jail on Dec. 11 under a $10,000 secure bond, which he later posted.

McLauren is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that McLauren has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

