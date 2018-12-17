Another 18-wheeler rolls over on U.S. 220 South

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A tractor-trailer carrying wood pellets rolled over while turned right onto U.S. 220 South across from The Berry Patch. The truck is the third to suffer such a fate in the same spot since July, and the fifth on the stretch of road since Fall 2017. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A tractor-trailer carrying wood pellets rolled over while turned right onto U.S. 220 South across from The Berry Patch. The truck is the third to suffer such a fate in the same spot since July, and the fifth on the stretch of road since Fall 2017.

ELLERBE — A tractor-trailer rolled over on the on-ramp to U.S. 220 South across from The Berry Patch on Monday, notching the third truck claimed in the same area since July and the fourth since Fall 2017.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, the truck was turning right at the point where U.S. 74 turns into U.S. 220 when it flipped, spilling wood chips into the low shoulder of the ramp. The driver was not seriously injured, according to first-responders on the scene.

It is unclear if the driver will be cited. The Highway Patrol did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

On July 3, a logging truck driven by Vincent Locklear of Raeford rolled over; on July 23, a D.C. Custom Freight truck carrying wood chips flipped in the exact same spot. Tim Stewart, assistant chief of the Ellerbe Rescue Squad, recalled a chicken truck that flipped in the same spot in Fall 2017.

When the ERS is dispatched to this location, it is referred to as “the bad curve on 220,” according to Stewart.

“We know exactly where it’s at (when they say that),” Stewart said.

Bryan Cloninger, chief of the ERS, said he wouldn’t call the amount of wrecks in that spot “frequent,” noting that there’s only one every couple of months, but said it’s likely the most common site of roll over wrecks in their jurisdiction, which reaches from Northside Drive to the Montgomery County line.

In September further down the road towards Rockingham, Eddy Gonzalez, 49, of Florida, was driving a tractor-trailer down the new bulge in U.S. 220 South right before a bridge over what will be a new road when he lost control. The truck hopped over the guardrail — leaving it flattened — but was able to get back on the road just before the start of the bridge and a steep drop below.

Gonzalez over-corrected, according to the Highway Patrol, and the truck toppled over, spilling four pallets of what appeared to be paint onto the ground below.

Steve Harwood, a driver for Trinity Manufacturing out of Hamlet, who was on the scene, said at the time that the highway is a major hazard for truck drivers.

“It’s a matter of time before someone goes over the bridge,” Harwood said in an interview in September. “Us local guys know (how to navigate the area) but these out-of-town guys don’t and this is the end result.”

