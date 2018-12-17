Ronnie McLaughlin was awarded the Long Leaf Pine Award for individuals who've made a significant contribution to North Carolina by Gov. Roy Cooper. McLaughlin began his career with the N.C. Department of Corrections back in 1989 at Morrison Correction Institution. He's worked several positions including working with youth offenders, working in the housing unit, transportation and key control and armor officer. On Sept. 1, McLaughlin retired and is enjoying life with his wife. "This was a long time coming," he said. "But after 31 years, it was like leaving home. It was hard but the time came and now it's time to enjoy life and my wife. It's time to take it easy."

Ronnie McLaughlin was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award for individuals who've made a significant contribution to North Carolina by Gov. Roy Cooper.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_award.jpg

