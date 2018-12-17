Santa will be visiting the library

LAURINBURG — Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are coming to the Scotland County Memorial Library on Wednesday.

Mark your calendar and come spend some time with us. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the main area of the library from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1 to 5 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your camera and capture this special moment.

Additionally, we will have an ornament workshop set up in our conference room for you to make an ornament for your Christmas Tree.

The Scotland County Memorial Library has recently added many new and exciting titles to our collection. Be sure to check out some reading material for the holiday season. If you do not have a library card we can up you. To obtain a library card, you must show proof of residency in Scotland County with a valid ID.

We ae looking forward to seeing you at the Scotland County Memorial Library on December 19! If you should have any questions about this program or any other library program, please call your library staff at 910-276-0563.