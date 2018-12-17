Woman accused of negligence in care of infant

Townsend Townsend

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham woman with not providing proper medical care to an infant, causing the child to be seriously injured.

Alicia Lynn Townsend, 30, of Mill Road, was allegedly aware of a 2-month-old child’s difficulty with breathing but failed to seek medical attention. The warrant calls this act “a willful and grossly negligent omission in the care” of the child.

The child sustained a right tension pneumothorax, the warrants show, which according to the Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support Certification Institute is a condition where air becomes trapped in the lining of the lungs and is usually caused by trauma to the lung or a punctured lung which allows the person to continue breathing but some air escapes into the body cavity.

The child also had a broken clavicle, according to the warrants.

Townsend was arrested on Dec. 6 and placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secure bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3, 2019.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Townsend was convicted of one misdemeanor count of larceny in November 2013 in New Hanover County.

Townsend https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_ALICIA-LYNN-TOWNSEND-1.jpg Townsend

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]