ROCKINGHAM — Cakes, pies and cookies wafted through the N.C. Cooperative Extension office Saturday morning for the 4-H’s first bake-off competition.

Youth competed within three age groups: cloverbuds, juniors and seniors. The categories were cakes, cookies, pies and truffles with an additional category of other if a dessert couldn’t be classified. The entries were judged based on texture, flavor, appearance and creativity.

The judges — Valerie Nichols, Bobbie Sue Ormsby and Willa Spivey — gathered in a small conference room with their judging sheets, forks and plates for a morning of tasting and critiquing.

“So far they’ve been really creative, which is what we’re looking for,” said Nichols after tasting a few treats from the cloverbuds.

“It’s been very delicious,” added Spivey.

After eating several cookies including hot chocolate cookies, red velvet cookie sandwiches and no bake cookies, a cake in the shape of a Christmas tree, strawberry cake, reindeer decorated truffles, apple pies, chocolate pie, banana pudding and several others, the judges got to what they considered the hard part — the judging.

“This is not easy,” said Ormsby as she glanced over the scoring sheets.

“You have to take into consideration the time they put into this, the ingredients they went out and purchased, etc.” added Nichols.

Shelley mentioned that, in the case of a tie, the judges could call the children in to ask them additional questions but they opted to re-taste several desserts to finalize their decision.

After much discussion, the judges were able to decide a first, second and third in the junior and senior categories and best overall cake, pie, cookie, truffle and other. All kids were awarded with participation ribbons, third place received a recipe book, second received the book and a 4-H decal and first won the book, decal and a medal.

“It was refreshing seeing the kids want to bake,” said Spivey.

“I was pleased with their interest and enthusiasm,” said Ormsby. “I’m proud of what they were able to do.”

Ella Munn won for best cake, best cookie went to Savannah Shepard, best pie went to Gavin Applewhite, Evie Futrell won for best truffles and Tobey Lunceford won for the “other” category. Those who won best overall received a bag of baking supplies.

“This was a great way to wrap up the year,” said 4-H Extension Agent Catherine Shelley.

Ella Munn won for best overall cake with her chocolate cake she shaped and decorated into a Christmas tree. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_bake1.jpg Ella Munn won for best overall cake with her chocolate cake she shaped and decorated into a Christmas tree. Judges Valerie Nichols, Bobbie Sue Ormsby and Willa Spivey spent Saturday morning tasting and critiquing several desserts baked by 4-H members. They judged entries based on their flavor, texture, creativity and appearance. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_bake2.jpg Judges Valerie Nichols, Bobbie Sue Ormsby and Willa Spivey spent Saturday morning tasting and critiquing several desserts baked by 4-H members. They judged entries based on their flavor, texture, creativity and appearance. The smell of cakes and pies filled the N.C. Cooperative Extension office as entrants placed their desserts on the table to be judged for the 4-H bake off. Desserts were separated into cakes, pies, cookies, truffles and others. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_bake4.jpg The smell of cakes and pies filled the N.C. Cooperative Extension office as entrants placed their desserts on the table to be judged for the 4-H bake off. Desserts were separated into cakes, pies, cookies, truffles and others.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer