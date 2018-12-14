$1,000 donation to provide Christmas for homeless students

Worshipful Master Kevin Wall presented a $1,000 check to School Board member Ronald Tillman and Program Specialist Paulette Wall with the N.C. Homeless Education Program for the homeless children in Richmond County Schools. Worshipful Master Kevin Wall presented a $1,000 check to School Board member Ronald Tillman and Program Specialist Paulette Wall with the N.C. Homeless Education Program for the homeless children in Richmond County Schools.

ROCKINGHAM — During the Poplar Hill Lodge Prince Hall Mason’s annual Christmas dinner, group members donated a $1,000 check for the homeless students of Richmond County Schools.

Under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, “homeless children and youths” are defined as “individuals who lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.” But, there are certain situations where individuals are reviewed on a “case-by-case” basis.

Kim Childers, Richmond County School’s homeless coordinator, said 102 students are considered homeless within the schools — the number also includes younger siblings who might not be in school. They range in age from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade.

“Kids need more than just uniforms and school supplies, so the funds will help with that,” said Childers. “We provide clothes, shoes and a jacket — the things that they need — and then we also try to buy something off their wish list.”

Childers said some of the items the kids wished for range from toys to art supplies.

Worshipful Master Kevin Wall said the donations are something they do every year. The money was donated out of the pockets of their members.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community,” said Wall. “It makes me feel great to be able to make a difference in a child’s life through the school year.”

Paulette Wall, a program specialist with the N.C. Homeless Education Program, said the group has been supporting the homeless children in Richmond County Schools with monetary and toy donations for approximately seven to eight years.

“I want to give a heartfelt thank you to them for remembering our most vulnerable students who attend Richmond County Schools,” said Paulette.

Childers said some items have already been donated to the different schools and that she’ll be finishing the rest of the shopping within the coming week for the older students.

“This really means a lot,” she said. “It’s a huge help. There’s a lot of needs out there and the money is able to help and provide those needs for the children. I greatly appreciate all the help and donations. It’s a blessing to the students and their families.”

Worshipful Master Kevin Wall presented a $1,000 check to School Board member Ronald Tillman and Program Specialist Paulette Wall with the N.C. Homeless Education Program for the homeless children in Richmond County Schools. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Resized_20181208_211119.jpeg Worshipful Master Kevin Wall presented a $1,000 check to School Board member Ronald Tillman and Program Specialist Paulette Wall with the N.C. Homeless Education Program for the homeless children in Richmond County Schools.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]