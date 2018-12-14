Man arrested following threat against deputy, sheriff’s office

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested a Rockingham man that posted a threat to a sheriff’s deputy and the sheriff’s office in general saying “they should all be drug out in the street and shot.”

William Andrew Sanders, 34, of Safie 2nd Street posted the threat on his Facebook page Thursday night apparently following a situation at residence in which law enforcement were called.

“Richmond County Sheriff’s dept is a joke,” the post read. “First I have a car stolen almost two years ago and they lose the paperwork. Now they telling me who can stay in my house and who can’t. And they wonder why people are shooting the son of a b******. As far as I’m concerned they should all be drug out in the street and shot.”

The post ends with “#Forresteritaintover” (or “Forrester it ain’t over,” referring to a deputy) and “#whatiwouldntgivetocatchyayoutastate” (or “what I wouldn’t give to catch you out of state”).

The deputy in question responded to a civil matter involving Sanders earlier in the evening, according to a warrant for his arrest. The warrant states that the Facebook posts constituted evidence of “imminent danger of harm” to the deputy. The original post is public as of Friday evening, though some comments have been deleted.

Major Jay Childers confirmed that Sanders was arrested Friday afternoon. Sanders is charged with one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. He is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $7,500 bond.

Sheriff James Clemmons could not be reached for comment Friday.

Sanders is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3, 2019.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show Sanders was incarcerated for four months following a December 2012 conviction on two felony counts of possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance.

He was also sentenced to probation following convictions of one misdemeanor count of larceny of over $200 in April 2005 and one misdemeanor count of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance in August 2003, according to state records.

Sanders Sanders

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]