A Christmas concert at LJ Bell

Students and parents filled the LJ Bell Elementary auditorium to hear their classmates sing several Christmas carols. The program started off with the recorder band, followed by the third, fourth and fifth-grade LJ Bell chorus. The group sang several songs including “Don’t Stop Believing,” “The Hallelujah Chorus,” and “Crazy Carol” — which included several different songs. “I’m proud of the kids because they really worked hard,” said Music Director Kacey Matheson at the conclusion of the program.