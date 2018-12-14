Local leaders recognized at annual regional awards ceremony

PEMBROKE — The Lumber River Council of Governments celebrated 46 years of excellence and recognized several individuals for their time and energy towards the work of the LRCOG on Dec. 13.

Two residents from Richmond County — Ellerbe Mayor Lee Berry and Richmond Community College President Dale McInnis — were awarded the Leon Maynor Local Leadership Award and the Dr. Stanley Richardson Award for Workforce Development Board Member of the Year, respectively.

Berry is the first recipient of the Leon Maynor Local Leadership Award in honor of the late Lumberton City Councilman Leon Maynor. The award is given in recognition of the efforts of an elected official who has provided extraordinary leadership within their local community in order to improve and protect the quality of life in their community.

“It means a lot for Ellerbe,” said Berry. “Like I told them, Ellerbe is a good place to come and the mayor is no better than their clerk, tax collector, council or public works director.”

McInnis was awarded the Dr. Stanley Richardson Workforce Development Board Member of the Year in honor of the late Dr. Stanley Richardson who was a board member and educator from Bladen County. McInnis could not be reached for comment.

Other winners include:

• Former City Councilman Leon Maynor was the recipient of the Calvin Haggins Award for Outstanding LRCOG Board Member of the Year.

• Jacqueline “Jackie” Johnson, clerk of the town of Maxton, received the Annie Kohnen Award for the Regional Clerk of the Year.

• Robeson County Manager Ricky Harris received the John K. McNeill Jr. Regional Manager of the Year Award.

• J.D. Willis of Laurinburg received the L.E. McLaughlin Jr. and Bob Gentry Regional Leadership Award.

• James “Guy” R. McCook Jr. of Scotland County earned the Rural Planning Organization Transportation Advisory Committee Member of the Year Award.

• Jean Lloyd of Bladen County earned the Aging Advisory Council Member of the Year Award.

The LRCOG provides an array of programs and services to member governments within its region including Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson and Scotland Counties

Ellerbe Mayor Lee Berry was the awarded the first Leon Maynor Local Leadership Award. Ellerbe Mayor Lee Berry was the awarded the first Leon Maynor Local Leadership Award. McInnis McInnis

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]