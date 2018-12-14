Governor appoints local pioneer for MLK Commission

LAURINBURG — In a special ceremony on Thursday, Walter Rodgers was sworn into the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission at the Scotland County Courthouse, sworn in by District Court Judge Chris Rhue.

Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Rodgers to the role in November and his term expires June 30, 2021.

“I am pleased to appoint you,” stated Cooper. “I am grateful for your willingness to serve the people of North Carolina.”

Rhue also was proud for Rodgers, agreeing that he was a good fit.

“He is well-known in the African-American community,” said Rhue. ” He was a former president of the Scotland County NAACP and held a position in the Congressional Black Caucus.”

Rodgers stated that he chose to be sworn in Scotland County because he wanted the public to know at least one member in the Commission was from the south-central area of the state.

“I am excited that I was selected, it is a real responsibility working to make sure what Martin Luther King Jr. stood for is remembered,” said Rodgers. “He got up a lot of days thinking it was his last because people did not believe in equality— and you still have some today.”

Rodgers will have to participate in ethics training within six months of his appointment and every two years after. He also will be required to file a Statement of Economic Interest by April 15 of each year.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission was founded in 1992 and its purpose states:

“… to work to encourage appropriate ceremonies and activities throughout the state of North Carolina relating to the observance of the legal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It also works to promote awareness and appreciation for the life and work of Dr. King among the citizens of our great state.”

Rodgers said that Martin Luther King Jr. contributed a lot and could have done more if his life was not cut short.

“My responsibility is to promote the life and history of Dr. King and to assist in any events associated,” said Rodgers. “I am just thankful to do this.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

