The story behind the decorated tree on Highway 220 North

Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal On the side of Hwy. 220 North stands a small tree decorated in Christmas ornaments. Photos of the tree were posted on social media, stirring up tons of conversation over the mysterious tree. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal On the side of Hwy. 220 North stands a small tree decorated in Christmas ornaments. Photos of the tree were posted on social media, stirring up tons of conversation over the mysterious tree.

ROCKINGHAM — Among the barren trees along Hwy. 220 North heading towards Ellerbe stands a small green tree festively decorated with ornaments, a red bell, garland and a large ornament that reads “Merry Christmas.”

The man behind the tree, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he saw the tree about a month ago while he was driving and spent the weekend placing garland and other decorations on the tree off the side of the highway.

On social media, the photo of the decorated tree was posted to the “What’s Up Richmond County” and “One Mans Junk Richmond County NC” Facebook pages with several likes and shares.

“Saw this yesterday. Made me smile,” one comment read.

“Love that little tree,” reads another. And another, “This tree is my favorite part of the drive home in the afternoons.”

He’s not a “Facebook guru,” but he said hearing about the positive feedback on Facebook made him feel relieved that others appreciated the tree. He said his reasoning behind putting up the tree was to make people talk and ask questions. And it did, especially for one Facebook user.

Dawne Wiles commented that she wanted to personally thank the person behind the tree and was able to do so Thursday afternoon.

Wiles said the year had been rough for her due to a loss in her family and felt that Christmas wouldn’t be the same.

“Seeing the tree gave me a happiness that I can’t describe,” she said. “I just want to personally thank the person behind it. They may or may not think it’s a big deal, but it is. It shows hope, love and compassion. A few major things that this world is lacking on these days.”

After meeting with Wiles, the mystery decorator said her reaction made standing in the rain to put up the ornaments worth it.

“I saw in her eyes what that (tree) had done for her spirits and that’s all I needed right there,” he said. “This wasn’t about me. It was just to make people think about the time of the year and about other people and not themselves and to bring out a little bit of spirit in the season.”

Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal

On the side of Hwy. 220 North stands a small tree decorated in Christmas ornaments. Photos of the tree were posted on social media, stirring up tons of conversation over the mysterious tree. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_tree-5.jpg Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal

On the side of Hwy. 220 North stands a small tree decorated in Christmas ornaments. Photos of the tree were posted on social media, stirring up tons of conversation over the mysterious tree.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]