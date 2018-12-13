For Chief District Court Judge Amy Wilson, the law is “in her blood”

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Amy Wilson took office as Chief District Court Judge on Dec. 1, a role she did not envision herself ever having when she decided to follow her mother, former Clerk of Superior Court Cathy Wilson, into the legal system. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Amy Wilson took office as Chief District Court Judge on Dec. 1, a role she did not envision herself ever having when she decided to follow her mother, former Clerk of Superior Court Cathy Wilson, into the legal system.

ROCKINGHAM — Practicing law was in her blood, but Amy Wilson never thought she would be a chief District Court judge.

Wilson was appointed to the position by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina Mark Martin in October and she took office on Dec. 1. She will now take on more administrative responsibilities — such as hiring staff and supervising magistrates — in addition to trying cases. The chief judgeship became open following the retirement of Chief Justice Scott Brewer.

“It was certainly a goal of mine to be a judge, it was not a goal of mine to be a chief,” Wilson said. “But circumstances just kind of presented themselves and here I am.”

Wilson, a Richmond County native, spent her life surrounded by law enforcement and the courts. Her mother, Cathy Wilson, worked in the court her whole like and served as clerk of Superior Court from 1986 to 2005 and her grandfather was a sheriff’s deputy.

She was studying to be a teacher at Wingate University, even teaching for a year at Ellerbe Junior High, but decided in her last semester of college to go to law school at North Carolina Central University.

“I guess it was just in my blood,” Wilson said. “I’m a person of faith and I really felt like it was a path God led me on and I haven’t regretted one single day of it.”

Wilson was an attorney at a private practice, a contract attorney for Legal Aid of North Carolina and and a guardian ad litem for about nine years before being elected a district court judge in what was then District 20A (was moved to District 16A in 2015, serving Richmond, Anson and Scotland counties).

She said there are days where she wonders whether she’s making a difference at all, but the days that make it all worthwhile are when she’s able to have an impact on a child or a family’s life.

“When you have a child that you had in a DSS case, or maybe a juvenile delinquent case where a child was in trouble and they come back to you later and you see that they’ve made a very positive turn in their life and they’re on a good path to success or they remember who you are — it’s gratifying,” Wilson said. “You feel like maybe you do make a difference.”

Wilson is in the process of meeting the magistrates and staff from her constituent counties (which will no longer include Hoke County starting Jan. 1, 2019) that she will now supervise.

“I’m trying to go into it confident in my abilities but humble enough to know that I’m not going to know everything and thankful for those — first of all those that came before me that paved a good path — and those that are surrounding me now,” Wilson said.

Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel has known Wilson since she was a child through her mother, Daniel’s former boss, and said she has always had great leadership abilities.

“Amy is the same if you see her (in court) or out in the community — she remains the same,” Daniel said. “If you call Amy at 10 at night, she’ll answer and do whatever is needed. Being a leader is being approachable and she is that.”

Daniel added that Wilson had a great role model in her mother which will help make her a great Chief District Court Judge.

Newly elected District Court Judge Chevonne Wallace began appearing before Wilson in 2009 as an assistant district attorney, and said Wilson has “always been what you would want in a judge.”

“She’s polite, willing to listen and always willing to spend the time to make sure she’s making the right decision and making sure that everyone is heard,” Wallace said, which she added is a quality that both defendants and law enforcement appreciate.

“I’m grateful to Chief Justice Martin for the confidence in me and delighted to be in my home community, as well as Anson and Scotland,” Wilson said. “It’s a pleasure to work around those that I surround myself with everyday.”

Wilson tabbed chief District Court judge

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

