Dolly Parton’s Smart Start donates millionth book to NC children

ROCKINGHAM — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and Smart Start delivered its one-millionth book to the home of a young child in North Carolina this month.

There are 1,262 children in Richmond County who are registered with Smart Start, a program funded by $10.5 million over two years from the state legislature that sends children under the age of 5 one book every month. There are nearly 200,000 children registered with Smart Start in North Carolina.

“Smart Start and the Imagination Library dared to dream big and look what we have done!” said Parton, the founder of the program, in a press release. “And best of all we are just getting started. We want to inspire every child in North Carolina to love reading and love learning.”

To enroll in the program, go to www.smartstart.org and find “Imagination Library” under the “Featured Initiatives” tab. It is free to register.

Mamie LeGrand, interim executive director of the Richmond County Partnership for Children, thanked state leadership for approving funding for the program in the 2017 legislative session.

“Early literacy shapes and molds the minds of our children,” LeGrand said. “With this funding, Richmond County Partnership for Children is able to get books in the hands of our children, for today’s readers are tomorrow’s leaders.”

The Richmond County Partnership for Children has worked with several local pediatricians, including MCM Pediatric and Choice Pediatric, along with the Richmond County Health and Human Services to provide young children with books when they come in for check ups through their Reach Out and Read program, according to LeGrand.

The program, started in 2012, gives children a “prescription” for a book when they come in for their well child visit, and each time the books are made age-appropriate. There is no need to sign up for Reach Out and Read.

“Our endeavor is to promote early literacy, enhance parent-child interaction and increase the time spent reading with children,” LeGrand said.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

