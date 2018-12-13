Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Derek Chappell with the Place of Grace campus cuts tin Thursday morning on the site of the next Habitat for Humanity home which is being built for Nikki and Ellis Pittman of Hamlet. Chappell was one of 12 Place of Grace residents to assist with the project Thursday, which has been significantly delayed due to weather, according Tony Laird, construction supervisor. Laird said the men had varying levels of construction experience but were eager to learn. Billy Hunt said he spent two years working on homes in the mountains Their goal was to finish the vinyl siding of the home so that the women of the Women Build 2018 can have their “No-Drip Party” painting the home this weekend. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Derek Chappell with the Place of Grace campus cuts tin Thursday morning on the site of the next Habitat for Humanity home which is being built for Nikki and Ellis Pittman of Hamlet. Chappell was one of 12 Place of Grace residents to assist with the project Thursday, which has been significantly delayed due to weather, according Tony Laird, construction supervisor. Laird said the men had varying levels of construction experience but were eager to learn. Billy Hunt said he spent two years working on homes in the mountains Their goal was to finish the vinyl siding of the home so that the women of the Women Build 2018 can have their “No-Drip Party” painting the home this weekend.

