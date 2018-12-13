Contributed photo Chief Magistrate Cleve Baxley, left, receives the first Mason on the Year Award from the Rockingham Masonic Lodge No. 495. Baxley has been with the lodge since 1999, and said this year his main contributions were organizing Red Cross blood drives with his daughter, Faith, and organizing a concert at the Cole Auditorium to raise money for the Masonic Home for Children in Oxford. “They totally surprised me,” Baxley said of the honor. Contributed photo Chief Magistrate Cleve Baxley, left, receives the first Mason on the Year Award from the Rockingham Masonic Lodge No. 495. Baxley has been with the lodge since 1999, and said this year his main contributions were organizing Red Cross blood drives with his daughter, Faith, and organizing a concert at the Cole Auditorium to raise money for the Masonic Home for Children in Oxford. “They totally surprised me,” Baxley said of the honor.

