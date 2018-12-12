Man bought drugs and alcohol with stolen cards, warrants say

Wall Wall

ROCKINGHAM — A Hamlet man is accused of stealing the financial cards of three women in order to buy clothes, alcohol and cigarettes.

Anthony Terrell Wall, 32, of Johnathan Stanback Road, allegedly stole a 2015 Honda Pilot worth an estimated $20,000 belonging to one victim on Nov. 26, along with a 65-inch TV worth $400, a State Employees Credit Union card and an Amazon card, according to warrants for his arrest.

Wall then attempted to input the SECU card number into a cash app (e.g. Venmo) in order to send money to the account of an unknown person, but the transaction did not go through, the warrants show.

He stole a wallet from a second victim which contained a debit card, social security cards, a birth certificate, a Medicaid Card, and driver’s license worth $30 on Nov. 20, and from a third victim he stole a small wrist wallet that contained $50 cash, a PNC Visa check card, a check book, a health care card, a Lowe’s credit card, a JCPenneys card, a drivers license and social security card, a truck key fob and an insurance card worth an estimated $295 on Nov. 5.

Using the JCPenneys card, the warrants say Wall purchased about $500 worth of clothing on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7. Using the PNC Visa check card, he allegedly took out a $500 cash advance, bought Newport cigarettes, a bottle of Hennessy and prescription drugs.

Wall is charged with one felony count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, three felony counts of financial card theft, and two felony counts each of financial card fraud and identity theft. He is additionally charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny.

He is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $17,500 secure bond. Wall is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 21 for the misdemeanor charge and on Jan. 31 for the felony charges.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Wall has an extensive history of felony robbery and fraud convictions. He served six months in prison following a March 2004 conviction on two felony counts of breaking and entering and one misdemeanor count of breaking and entering.

Wall then served four month in prison following a July 2007 conviction on one felony count each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and cheating in property or services. He was again incarcerated following a June 2012 conviction on two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, this time serving eight months in prison.

Most recently, Wall served two years and 10 months in prison for five felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, and one felony count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. This prison term ended on June 30, 2018, according to state records.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

