Santas go on display at RCC

HAMLET — For two years, biology instructor Stephen Beck has spread holiday cheer in the Lee Building at Richmond Community College through his Santa display near the visitor’s desk.

Approximately 30 santas are arranged in a wooden display case, all with traditional red hats and some with additional add-ons like skiing Santa, a Santa with woodpeckers, and Santa with a snow man.

Beck said he started carving santas 20 years ago when he went out hiking and found a piece of tree stump that looked like a Santa head.

“Christmas was the happiest time of the year for me as a kid,” said Beck. “I never stopped believing.”

When Beck was a child, he said he made furniture from wood with his father and said wood carving was a natural transition for him. In addition to Santa, he carves a lot of animals. Right now he’s working on a dolphin and he’s carved several woodpeckers, but he can create just about any animal.

Beck said it takes him anywhere between six to 20 hours to carve each Santa and that there are a lot more at his house that he couldn’t fit in the display case. He said he keeps his name from being displayed because “it’s not about me, it’s about Santa.”

“The one thing I love about this school is that you have the opportunity to do projects like this,” he said.

Last year, Beck asked RCC’s Executive Vice President/CFO Brent Barbee if he would be interested in having wood carvings of Santa displayed on campus. After assuring Barbee that they would be secured and meeting other requirements, Barbee agreed to let him set them up.

“The next day, we came in and were amazed,” said Barbee. “He’s not an art instructor, and it was really interesting to see what he’d done and the uniqueness of it.”

After the success of the first display, Barbee was eager to let Beck set up again this year.

“There are people out there that want to share their passion and share it with other people,” said Barbee. “I hope it creates that interest in other people to share with their coworkers some of the work they do, and find common interest and make the workplace a brighter environment.”

Front desk receptionist Christine Russell remembered watching Beck arrange his santas in the display case — moving them around and cleaning the case.

“They hold a lot of value to him,” said Russell. “I absolutely love to look at them. It’s really festive. He has a true talent.”

The santas will remain on display for another week before campus closes for the holiday. Once cleared, Beck said they will spend the year in boxes until their next appearance.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

