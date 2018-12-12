Driver killed in Wiregrass Road wreck identified

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Crews clean up logs spilled on Wiregrass Road following the collision Tuesday morning that left one driver dead. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Crews clean up logs spilled on Wiregrass Road following the collision Tuesday morning that left one driver dead.

ROCKINGHAM — The driver killed in a head-on collision with a logging truck Tuesday has been identified as Susan Harrill McCaskill of Hamlet.

McCaskill, 62, was travelling south on Wiregrass Road near Adetha Lane around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when she crossed the center line, striking the logging truck, according to a report prepared by Trooper B. Smith.

Kenneth Lee Williams, 56, of Rockingham was driving the logging truck. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Highway Patrol. Williams’ truck spilled its load on the right shoulder of Wiregrass Road next to a small creek due to the collision.

The investigation into the cause of the wreck is ongoing as of Wednesday morning.

