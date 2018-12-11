Hudson Brothers back in business

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Rex Hudson started Hudson Brothers Deli with his late-brother, Ray, on Sept. 26, 1980, and on Sept. 17, 2018, he didn’t know if it would reopen following Hurricane Florence which he said is the worst hurricane in his memory. On Tuesday, Hudson officially reopened his restaurant with several upgrades and an eye to the future. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Rex Hudson started Hudson Brothers Deli with his late-brother, Ray, on Sept. 26, 1980, and on Sept. 17, 2018, he didn’t know if it would reopen following Hurricane Florence which he said is the worst hurricane in his memory. On Tuesday, Hudson officially reopened his restaurant with several upgrades and an eye to the future.

ROCKINGHAM — When he walked into Hudson Brothers Deli on the Monday after Hurricane Florence hit, Rex Hudson didn’t know if the downtown Rockingham staple would recover.

“I thought we were done,” Hudson said.

But over the course of the next 11 weeks, his staff and friends, along with more than a handful of local contractors, came together to not only reopen but to improve Hudson Brothers, officially reopening Tuesday.

Their task was substantial. The rain pooled on the front section of the roof and began to run down into the building soaking each floor and leaving about 4 inches of water in the basement. The windows in the elevator shaft were broken and the rain got in and destroyed the food and liquor stock stored there. The carpet in the bar had to be replaced, along with several wall panels and about 20 percent of the ceiling panels.

The ceiling in the front dining section was sagging the worst due to the water. Hudson said he put a 55 gallon trash can under the biggest bulge and poked it, causing it to burst. The water filled the trash can up about halfway.

It took three days of continuous vacuuming on the second floor to save it. Hudson credits the quality of the materials the building was made with 96 years ago as the reason why the second floor didn’t buckle.

“(Florence) was by far the most devastating hurricane I’ve been through,” the Deli’s namesake said, thinking back to Hugo and Andrew, whose worst damage was pulling the building’s roof access out of its supports and leaving it on top of the Long Building next door.

Asked how, with such a bleak outlook in September, did the staff come together to get to this point, general manager Robin Roberts said the bonds between the staff and the community made it possible.

“We’re a family and we stick together, we take care of our own,” Roberts said. “We were here every day putting in the blood, sweat and tears but it’s very, very well worth it.

Now, Hudson — a man who still uses a flip phone — has his eyes on the future. He said he had planned to upgrade in phases, but the hurricane gave him the opportunity to get it all done at once. The walls of the front dining area and bar have been repainted, there’s a modern jukebox with a photo booth feature, the game room on the second floor has been made over into a conference room with a hardwood floor, among other changes.

One thing that didn’t make it through the transition was some of Hudson’s racing memorabilia, which included a picture of Jeff Gordon from his first year with NASCAR, but it wasn’t because of storm damage. He said his staff figured Hudson is “a better business man than a decorator.”

The Deli had a soft-opening on Nov. 29 which Hudson hoped would help them ease back into their regular routine, but the public wouldn’t have it. Three people came in that day, and the next day they came just shy of doubling their all-time record for lunch sales.

“They just kept coming,” said manager Diane Whitfield of that first Friday.

Business hasn’t slowed down much since then, and is still substantially higher than prior to the storm. Hudson said sales have outpaced stock delivery multiple times. Much of the support Hudson attributes to his staff’s social media prowess. He said technology has vaulted the location “over the hill” away from being a laid back location to one that has Wi-Fi access and offers people new ways to place orders remotely, just in time for the new Richmond Community College campus coming next door in late 2019.

“Everybody’s in the 21st century except me,” Hudson said, showing off his ancient phone.

Hudson cut the ribbon on his business for the second time since Sept. 26, 1980, on Tuesday.

“It gives us a good feeling to know that while we were down people were thinking of us,” Hudson said. “They kept telling us to hurry up.

“We’re ready for another 40 years.”

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

