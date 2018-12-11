Council approves updated camera policy

HAMLET — Council members here discussed several items on the agenda during their December meeting Tuesday evening.

Under “old business,” council tabled their discussion of “Policy for Remote Participation at Council Meetings” as per Councilman David Lindsey’s request and adopted a policy for tsunami camera access.

During the November meeting, council members discussed in length the use of Hamlet Police’s tsunami cameras and whether they should have access to them. The discussion was prompted after council member David Lindsey requested footage to make a time-lapse video of the Seaboard Festival.

Members were presented an updated tsunami and security surveillance policy Tuesday evening. The purpose states: “It is the policy of The City of Hamlet to place security cameras on its property where necessary and appropriate to aid in protecting public safety and as a deterrent to crime. All video monitoring must be conducted in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, and in a manner that balances the City’s duty to promote a safe environment with the privacy rights held by City staff, employees and residents.”

Councilman Jesse McQueen questioned why they were creating seperate policies, and suggested merging body and car cameras and the tsunami cameras under one policy.

“We can certainly do that — merging the three together,” said City Manager Jonathan Blanton.

City Attorney T.C. Morphis suggested that they adopt the policy Tuesday evening so that it could take effect and merge the cameras a month or two down the line.

Under new business, council approved:

• Rezoning SMI services from light industry to general business, based on the recommendations of the planning and zoning board.

• Updating a text amendment of planning board members to keep their policy in line with statutory requirements.

• Re-appointing Amy Guinn to the planning board.

Council members wished Hamlet residents and workers a “Merry Christmas” as they closed their meeting.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]