Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Richmond Senior High School’s Intermediate Women’s Choir sings “My Favorite Things” led by Chorus Director Erin McNair during the school’s fourth annual Winter Gala Tuesday night at the Cole Auditorium. The women’s choir includes two seniors, Scarlett King and Diamond McRae. The Marching Raiders, the Honors Concert Choir and the Men’s Choir performed, and there was a presentation by the visual artists from Studio E-102. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Richmond Senior High School’s Intermediate Women’s Choir sings “My Favorite Things” led by Chorus Director Erin McNair during the school’s fourth annual Winter Gala Tuesday night at the Cole Auditorium. The women’s choir includes two seniors, Scarlett King and Diamond McRae. The Marching Raiders, the Honors Concert Choir and the Men’s Choir performed, and there was a presentation by the visual artists from Studio E-102. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Members of the Richmond Senior High School’s Intermediate Women’s Choir sings “My Favorite Things” led by Chorus Director Erin McNair during the school’s fourth annual Winter Gala Tuesday night at the Cole Auditorium. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Members of the Richmond Senior High School’s Intermediate Women’s Choir sings “My Favorite Things” led by Chorus Director Erin McNair during the school’s fourth annual Winter Gala Tuesday night at the Cole Auditorium.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Richmond Senior High School’s Intermediate Women’s Choir sings “My Favorite Things” led by Chorus Director Erin McNair during the school’s fourth annual Winter Gala Tuesday night at the Cole Auditorium. The women’s choir includes two seniors, Scarlett King and Diamond McRae. The Marching Raiders, the Honors Concert Choir and the Men’s Choir performed, and there was a presentation by the visual artists from Studio E-102.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Members of the Richmond Senior High School’s Intermediate Women’s Choir sings “My Favorite Things” led by Chorus Director Erin McNair during the school’s fourth annual Winter Gala Tuesday night at the Cole Auditorium.