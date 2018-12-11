Holiday clothes drive underway for Place of Grace

Clothes collected through Brandon Streeter’s holiday clothes drive will be donated to the Place of Grace Campus on Dec. 21. Clothes collected through Brandon Streeter’s holiday clothes drive will be donated to the Place of Grace Campus on Dec. 21.

ROCKINGHAM — Sixteen-year-old Brandon Streeter, a junior at Richmond Senior High School, pondered how he could provide a good Christmas to those who were less fortunate in the community.

Initially, the idea was to start a YouTube channel and give away a pair of sneakers, but after talking with a friend and his teacher — who mentioned the Place of Grace — a holiday clothes drive was a better idea.

“I’m hoping to get the whole community to pitch in and donate,” said Streeter. “This will not benefit me at all. It’s all for the Place of Grace.”

Streeter is asking for all items including gently used clothes, new undergarments — such as underwear and undershirts — and socks for kids ages 6 to 18. There are boxes located at Richmond Senior High School, Professional Cutz and Big Dad-EZ off 74. The items will be donated to the Place of Grace off 252 School St. in Rockingham on Dec. 21.

“I don’t have a particular goal,” said Streeter. “I just want to get the whole community as one to help.”

Streeter said he doesn’t do a lot of volunteering with Place of Grace but said he’s seen some of their daily activities offered that the community might not know of otherwise. He said he hopes to get other schools involved in donating items.

“It would be stunning,” he said.

Streeter said he brought up the idea of a clothes drive to Pastor Ernie Walters, but he could not be reached for comment.

Pastor Gary Richardson said he’s happy to hear of Streeter’s drive and looks forward to the end results. Place of Grace has their own Clothing Ministry to which people can donate clothes or get clothes if they need them. He said it’s always a joy to hear about projects in the community.

“We have some very caring people in our community and our schools,” he said.

The last day to drop off items at their locations is Dec. 19.

For information, call Streeter at 910-434-2584.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

